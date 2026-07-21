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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
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In a harbor safely

Swans love on their family

They don't care where they are

Water is where they keep their little stars

The future is bright for cygnets

Water is where they will set

But will man let them be

Or pollute the great blue sea?

And turn the earth into a stinking mess

With angry old men who think less

about saving the climate for the future

Whose egos make them big moochers

They take and take and take some more

their greed has no bottom floor

Where is a world conceived in love

That benefits people and turtledoves

All the animals God made

Many of which man made fade

So when you see the hope of Swans

What can we do to help them, mon?

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim

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