Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
This could take all night

.

If I didn't have you

I'll be ok

Birmingham

Sitting on top of the world

.

This could take all night

Colleen

The voice inside

Promises

.

If I didn't have you

Red magic marker

Dark horse

Fall from grace

.

by Amanda Marshall

A Little Song of the South

—a song title poem using only titles by Alabama, from Livin' Lovin' Rollin': The 25 Anniversary

Collection

.

I Write a Little Song of the South,

Pass it down (the) Tennessee River.

I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why),

Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler),

Sad Lookin’ Moon.

.

When It All Goes South,

Take Me Down.

.

If I Had You,

Very Special Love—

Face to Face,

Close Enough to Perfect.

.

She and I,

Down Home,

Gonna Have a Party,

Dancin’, Shaggin’ on the Boulevard.

.

You Turn Me On.

Old Flame.

Angels Among Us.

.

Feels So Right.

.

If I Had You,

Very Special Love.

