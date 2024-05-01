May - title song poetry challenge - B
2 May - letter B
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, it’s time for a band or singer starting with B.
Wow
The Saxophone song
Wuthering Heights
Moments of Pleasure
Moving
The Sensual World
Wild Man
And so is love
This woman’s work
Experiment IV
Running up that hill
Cloudbusting
Hello Earth
The Man with a child in his eyes
Breathing
Army Dreamers
The Big Sky
Hallelujah
If you knew the other woman
Just like a woman
What would you say
Witches’ Rave
Dream of you and I
Grace
The sky is a landfill
I know it’s over
I want somebody badly
Lilac wine
Forget her