Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 3

The Clash

Bankrobber

I fought the law

Police on my back

Deny

English civil war

Stay free

London Calling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
May 3

Celtic Woman

My Homeland

Is an Ancient Land

Which I love and honour

Though not the Garden of Eden

A paradise is Moorlough Shore

And County Down

And many an Enchanted Way

On a Long Journey Home

Faith’s Song

Tara’s Tune

And Danny Boy

Remind me of Fields of Gold

Over the rainbow

Will welcome my going home

As gently as Ae Fond Kiss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture