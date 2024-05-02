Cardigan was a prompt for the NaPoWriMo one day. A word that appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.

So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with C.

For poems on artists with a name starting with letter B found them in this post. I found it hard to stick to one artist yesterday so ended up with two poems. If you are worried that you cannot do poetry, this is a great challenge as you choose and match existing song titles for your poem. That’s all you need.