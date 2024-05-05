Writer pilgrim Substack

Jonathan Potter
May 6

Foo Fighters

This is a call

for all the cows.

Ain’t it the life,

walking after you.

Times like these

all my life

lonely as you —

come back.

Bridge burning,

no way back,

I should have known

The deepest blues are black.

But here we are

in the clear.

Gordon Schenck
May 7

Fabulous Thunderbirds

I'm 'Walkin To My Baby' with my 'Runnin Shoes' on.

'She's Tuff' and I'm 'Tuff Enuff'.

'I Believe I'm In Love', 'Look At That, Look At That'.

She 'Got Love If You Want It' so 'Knock Yourself Out'.

She's my 'Full Time Lover' so 'Don't Bother Trying To Steal Her Love'.

So 'How Do You Spell Love?'

That's 'Powerfull Stuff'

when I ask her to 'Scratch My Back'.

You better 'Stand Back' 'cuz I might give it another 'Twist Of The Knife'.

She's gonna 'Rock This Place' while you 'Rock With Me' and you may find yourself in 'Emergency'.

Time to 'Wrap It Up' so 'Why Get Up'?

