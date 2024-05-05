May - title song poetry challenge - F
6 May - letter F
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with F.
Fleetwood Mac
I don’t want to know
Little lies
Farmer’s daughter
Landslide
Everywhere
Monday morning
Storms
Underway
Think about me
What makes you think you are the one
Jumping at shadows
Second hand news
I know I am not wrong
Dreams
Don’t stop
Foo Fighters
This is a call
for all the cows.
Ain’t it the life,
walking after you.
Times like these
all my life
lonely as you —
come back.
Bridge burning,
no way back,
I should have known
The deepest blues are black.
But here we are
in the clear.
Fabulous Thunderbirds
I'm 'Walkin To My Baby' with my 'Runnin Shoes' on.
'She's Tuff' and I'm 'Tuff Enuff'.
'I Believe I'm In Love', 'Look At That, Look At That'.
She 'Got Love If You Want It' so 'Knock Yourself Out'.
She's my 'Full Time Lover' so 'Don't Bother Trying To Steal Her Love'.
So 'How Do You Spell Love?'
That's 'Powerfull Stuff'
when I ask her to 'Scratch My Back'.
You better 'Stand Back' 'cuz I might give it another 'Twist Of The Knife'.
She's gonna 'Rock This Place' while you 'Rock With Me' and you may find yourself in 'Emergency'.
Time to 'Wrap It Up' so 'Why Get Up'?