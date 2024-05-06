Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 7

I forgot to post my own song title poem today.

Garbage

I’m only happy when it rains

Stupid girl

I think I’m paranoid

The world is not enough

The trick is to keep breathing

When I grow up

I just want to have something to do

Girls talk

Fix me now

Nobody can win

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
May 7

GENESIS

Working for the DUCHESS was incredibly demanding and difficult.

HARLEQUIN kept telling herself it was JUST A JOB TO DO, and she was there for the money, THAT'S ALL, but she was too proud to quit, even though she was desperate to leave.

Most days she felt like throwing herself out of the nearest WINDOW.

On an official visit to VANCOUVER, things finally came to a head ONE DAY, while they were staying in a plush hotel.

A request was made that left her in a LAND OF CONFUSION.

She asked for clarification, but got NO REPLY AT ALL.

So she went ahead and filled one of the suites they were occupying with PIGEONS.

But there had been a MISUNDERSTANDING.

When her employer had said, "This room is for the birds", that just meant it didn't meet her high standards.

At least she was now free of the burden of it all. LIKE IT OR NOT.

Because after being forced by the hotel staff to clean up all the mess, she was immediately fired and thrown out IN THE WILDERNESS... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture