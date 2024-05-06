May - title song poetry challenge - G
7 May - letter G
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with G.
I forgot to post my own song title poem today.
Garbage
I’m only happy when it rains
Stupid girl
I think I’m paranoid
The world is not enough
The trick is to keep breathing
When I grow up
I just want to have something to do
Girls talk
Fix me now
Nobody can win
GENESIS
Working for the DUCHESS was incredibly demanding and difficult.
HARLEQUIN kept telling herself it was JUST A JOB TO DO, and she was there for the money, THAT'S ALL, but she was too proud to quit, even though she was desperate to leave.
Most days she felt like throwing herself out of the nearest WINDOW.
On an official visit to VANCOUVER, things finally came to a head ONE DAY, while they were staying in a plush hotel.
A request was made that left her in a LAND OF CONFUSION.
She asked for clarification, but got NO REPLY AT ALL.
So she went ahead and filled one of the suites they were occupying with PIGEONS.
But there had been a MISUNDERSTANDING.
When her employer had said, "This room is for the birds", that just meant it didn't meet her high standards.
At least she was now free of the burden of it all. LIKE IT OR NOT.
Because after being forced by the hotel staff to clean up all the mess, she was immediately fired and thrown out IN THE WILDERNESS... 😎