May - title song poetry challenge - H
8 May - letter H
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with H.
From Eden
To be alone
Abstract
I, Carrion
Nina Cried Power
Damage gets done
It will come back
Cherry Wine
Too sweet
Someone New
Take me to church
Howlin' Wolf
(I added punctuation and spacing for readability.)
- I Asked for Water,
- Howlin' for My Baby,
- Moanin' at Midnight.
- Do the Do,
- Back Door Man,
- The Wolf Is At Your Door.
- I Ain't Superstitious.
- Who's Been Talking
- Evil,
- Sitting on Top of the World?
- Three Hundred Pounds of Joy
- Built for Comfort.
- Spoonful
- Goin' Down Slow.
- Forty-Four
- The Red Rooster.
- Killing Floor
- Down in the Bottom.
Hank Williams
(song-title sonnet)
----
Hey, good lookin’
I ain’t got nothing but time
on the banks of the old Pontchartrain.
I can’t get you off of my mind.
----
I won’t be home no more,
I’m so lonesome I could cry —
howlin’ at the moon,
long gone lonesome blues.
----
Everything’s okay:
baby we’re really in love.
I saw the light,
there’ll be no teardrops tonight.
----
I can’t help it (if I’m still in love with you).
Why don't you love me?