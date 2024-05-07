Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
May 8

Howlin' Wolf

(I added punctuation and spacing for readability.)

- I Asked for Water,

- Howlin' for My Baby,

- Moanin' at Midnight.

- Do the Do,

- Back Door Man,

- The Wolf Is At Your Door.

- I Ain't Superstitious.

- Who's Been Talking

- Evil,

- Sitting on Top of the World?

- Three Hundred Pounds of Joy

- Built for Comfort.

- Spoonful

- Goin' Down Slow.

- Forty-Four

- The Red Rooster.

- Killing Floor

- Down in the Bottom.

Jonathan Potter's avatar
Jonathan Potter
May 9Edited

Hank Williams

(song-title sonnet)

----

Hey, good lookin’

I ain’t got nothing but time

on the banks of the old Pontchartrain.

I can’t get you off of my mind.

----

I won’t be home no more,

I’m so lonesome I could cry —

howlin’ at the moon,

long gone lonesome blues.

----

Everything’s okay:

baby we’re really in love.

I saw the light,

there’ll be no teardrops tonight.

----

I can’t help it (if I’m still in love with you).

Why don't you love me?

