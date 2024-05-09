Writer pilgrim Substack

Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
May 9

IRAKERE

Feliz compleanos

Happy birthday

El tata

Dad

Ciento anos de juventad

One hundred years of youth

Este camino largo

This long road

Lo que va a pasar

What's going to happen

Por Romper el Loco

To break the crazy

Gira Gira

Spin spin

Baila mi ritmo

Dance my rhythm

Que se sepa yo soy de la Habana

Let it be known I am from Havana

El volcan del caribe

The volcano of the caribbean

Bailando asi

Dancing like this

Fotini Masika
May 9

INSPIRAL CARPETS

-

This Is How It Feels

-

Here comes the flood,

irresistible force

dragging me down.

Half way there

inside my head

bitches brew

memories of you.

Further away

sun don’t shine—

I don’t want to go blind,

please be cruel.

-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt4SNfcd72s&ab_channel=InspiralCarpets

