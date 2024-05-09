May - title song poetry challenge - I
9 May - letter I
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with I. While you’re here, it’s Thursday and there’s a SPAWN session later where we are a supportive community hanging out and talking in the comments of the latest SPAWN post.
Get your shirt - Iggy Pop
Little know it all
Get your shirt
I wanna be your dog
Candy
Lust for life
Search and destroy
Real wild child
Down on the street
Private Hell
Dirt
Bells & Circles
IRAKERE
Feliz compleanos
Happy birthday
El tata
Dad
Ciento anos de juventad
One hundred years of youth
Este camino largo
This long road
Lo que va a pasar
What's going to happen
Por Romper el Loco
To break the crazy
Gira Gira
Spin spin
Baila mi ritmo
Dance my rhythm
Que se sepa yo soy de la Habana
Let it be known I am from Havana
El volcan del caribe
The volcano of the caribbean
Bailando asi
Dancing like this
INSPIRAL CARPETS
-
This Is How It Feels
-
Here comes the flood,
irresistible force
dragging me down.
Half way there
inside my head
bitches brew
memories of you.
Further away
sun don’t shine—
I don’t want to go blind,
please be cruel.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt4SNfcd72s&ab_channel=InspiralCarpets