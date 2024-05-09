May - title song poetry challenge - J
10 May - letter J
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with J.
Jamiroquai
Every day
Feels just like it should
High times
Falling
Mr Moon
Bad Girls
Too young to die
Canned Heat
Blow your mind
The Jesus and Mary Chain
-
god help me
-
nine million rainy days
fall down on me
dirty waters
coast to coast
she—
far gone and out
darklands
between us
-
never saw it coming
the living end
her way of praying
halfway to crazy
gimme hell—
take it
save me—
wish I could
-
it’s so hard
sowing seeds
in a hole
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EgB__YratE&ab_channel=UPROXXIndieMixtape