Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 10

Jamiroquai

Every day

Feels just like it should

High times

Falling

Mr Moon

Bad Girls

Too young to die

Canned Heat

Blow your mind

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Fotini Masika's avatar
Fotini Masika
May 10

The Jesus and Mary Chain

-

god help me

-

nine million rainy days

fall down on me

dirty waters

coast to coast

she—

far gone and out

darklands

between us

-

never saw it coming

the living end

her way of praying

halfway to crazy

gimme hell—

take it

save me—

wish I could

-

it’s so hard

sowing seeds

in a hole

-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EgB__YratE&ab_channel=UPROXXIndieMixtape

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture