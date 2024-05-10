May - title song poetry challenge - K
11 May - letter K
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with K.
Killers
Somebody told me
Boy
Read my mind
Smile like you mean it
For reasons untold
Run for cover
Here with me
Be still
Kraftwerk
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
Trans-Europe Express
---
(this poem quite literally replicates the lyrics of the song, only the song goes on much longer. Call this, then, a 'found' poem, or if you prefer, plagiarism!)