Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 12

Living Colour

I want to know

Which way to America

Elvis is Dead

This is the life

Desperate people

Go Away

Glamour Boys

Time’s up

Open letter

Love rears its ugly head

Leave it alone

Ignorance is bliss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Treasa's avatar
Treasa
May 12

ANNIE LENNOX

.

for Nightbirde (1990-2022)

.

There must be an angel

walking on broken glass.

Here comes the rain again.

Take me to the river

precious little bird.

Hush, hush, hush.

Sweet dreams.

https://youtu.be/WU3Avwch3gw?feature=shared

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture