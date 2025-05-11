Writer pilgrim Substack

Good morning blues

There is a man going around taking names

Alabama bound

There is a man going around taking names

Where did you sleep last night?

Black Betty

Where did you sleep last night?

Take this hammer

Black girl

Pick a ball of cotton

Cotton fields

In New Orleans

When I was a cowboy

We're in the same boat, brother

The bourgeois blues

We're in the same boat, brother

Grasshoppers in my pillow

Where did you sleep last night?

Baby don't you love me no more?

by Leadbelly

This poem is made entirely of k.d. lang’s song titles, and the story behind it is mine. It’s the story of falling in love, of losing the person who made me feel most alive, and of being forced—by grief and by a global hush—into a solitude I might never have chosen on my own.

When my partner died at the start of the pandemic, I didn’t know what healing looked like. I only knew the world had quieted, and I had been broken open. What followed was long, strange, and deeply necessary. Her absence became a doorway back to myself.

These titles helped me shape that journey: from ache to light, from detour to devotion.

This is our love story. This is what it became.

—Jay

.

k.d. lang – A Song Title Poem

for my love, and the silence that saved me

.

A kiss to build a dream on

Once in a while

Constant Craving

So in Love

.

Extraordinary Thing

Lifted By Love

It’s Happening with You

When We Collide

.

The Consequences of Falling

Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

Sexuality

Don’t smoke in Bed.

.

Because of You

If we never meet Again

Helpless Help Me

Tears of Love’s Recall

.

Nowhere To Stand

Pullin’ Back the Reins

Didn’t I

Busy Being Blue

.

Shadowland

Rose Garden

Diet of Strange Places

High Time for A Detour

.

I Wonder

Maybe

The Joker

Calling All Angels

Wash me clean

.

Coming Home

Infinite and Unforeseen

Or was I

So shall it be

Hallelujah

