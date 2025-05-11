May - title song poetry challenge L
May is dedicated to song title poetry. Our little online music festival. Letter L today. The musician I've chosen today became a known name to me when Nirvana's Kurt Cobain covered "Where did you sleep last night?" Lead Belly's first known single was released in 1936, almost 90 years ago. Hope you're having fun so far and that you read and comment posts from others.
Good morning blues
There is a man going around taking names
Alabama bound
There is a man going around taking names
Where did you sleep last night?
Black Betty
Where did you sleep last night?
Take this hammer
Black girl
Pick a ball of cotton
Cotton fields
In New Orleans
When I was a cowboy
We're in the same boat, brother
The bourgeois blues
We're in the same boat, brother
Grasshoppers in my pillow
Where did you sleep last night?
Baby don't you love me no more?
by Leadbelly
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter L.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
This poem is made entirely of k.d. lang’s song titles, and the story behind it is mine. It’s the story of falling in love, of losing the person who made me feel most alive, and of being forced—by grief and by a global hush—into a solitude I might never have chosen on my own.
When my partner died at the start of the pandemic, I didn’t know what healing looked like. I only knew the world had quieted, and I had been broken open. What followed was long, strange, and deeply necessary. Her absence became a doorway back to myself.
These titles helped me shape that journey: from ache to light, from detour to devotion.
This is our love story. This is what it became.
—Jay
.
k.d. lang – A Song Title Poem
for my love, and the silence that saved me
.
A kiss to build a dream on
Once in a while
Constant Craving
So in Love
.
Extraordinary Thing
Lifted By Love
It’s Happening with You
When We Collide
.
The Consequences of Falling
Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
Sexuality
Don’t smoke in Bed.
.
Because of You
If we never meet Again
Helpless Help Me
Tears of Love’s Recall
.
Nowhere To Stand
Pullin’ Back the Reins
Didn’t I
Busy Being Blue
.
Shadowland
Rose Garden
Diet of Strange Places
High Time for A Detour
.
I Wonder
Maybe
The Joker
Calling All Angels
Wash me clean
.
Coming Home
Infinite and Unforeseen
Or was I
So shall it be
Hallelujah