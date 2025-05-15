Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
2h

Poco

Kind woman

Let's dance tonight

I'll leave it up to you

Just call my name

Make me smile

From the inside

Angel - C'Mon

Keep on believin'

Just for me and you

How will you feel tonight

Sittin' on a fence

Starin' at the sky

While you're on your way

Win or lose

Cry no more

You better think twice

I can see everything

Don't let it pass by

Anyway bye bye

Just in case it happens, yes indeed

Go and say goodbye

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Hobbs's avatar
Kathleen Hobbs
15m

Prince

I would die for you

Hot thing

I wanna be your lover

Darling Nickie

Nothing compares to you

You got that look

Kiss

The most beautiful girl in the world

I wish you heaven

Baby, I'm a star

Play that funky music

Let's go crazy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture