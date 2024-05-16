Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 16

Queen Latifah

Ladies first

Fix me, Jesus

Come into my house

I know where I've been

As time goes by

He's everything

Dick Whyte
May 17Edited

Chose Queen this week, and like the Kurt Cobain/Nirvana one, wanted to write something in the style of an epitaph, for Freddie. I was such a massive fan from around 10-13, and when he died it was such a sad moment. I got to stay up super late with my parents and watch the Tribute concert for him which was live telecast all over the world, and lots of my fav bands at the time did tributes (Guns n' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard, etc.) and lots of other musicians who I would eventually become fans of as my tastes matured (Annie Lennox, David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, etc.). Thanks for all the music Freddie!

-: epitaph for Freddie Mercury :-

put out the fire,

it's late!

the night comes down,

rain must fall—

in the lap of the gods

the prophet's song

rides the wild wind,

nevermore

