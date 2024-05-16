May - title song poetry challenge - Q
17 May - letter Q
I bet you still count on your fingers, to check whether I got the dates matched correctly to the letter. Don’t worry, someone’s got to do it. Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with Q.
Queen Latifah
Ladies first
Fix me, Jesus
Come into my house
I know where I've been
As time goes by
He's everything
Chose Queen this week, and like the Kurt Cobain/Nirvana one, wanted to write something in the style of an epitaph, for Freddie. I was such a massive fan from around 10-13, and when he died it was such a sad moment. I got to stay up super late with my parents and watch the Tribute concert for him which was live telecast all over the world, and lots of my fav bands at the time did tributes (Guns n' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard, etc.) and lots of other musicians who I would eventually become fans of as my tastes matured (Annie Lennox, David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, etc.). Thanks for all the music Freddie!
.
-: epitaph for Freddie Mercury :-
.
put out the fire,
it's late!
.
the night comes down,
rain must fall—
.
in the lap of the gods
the prophet's song
rides the wild wind,
.
nevermore
.
.
.