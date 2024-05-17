I bet you still count on your fingers, to check whether I got the dates matched correctly to the letter. Someone’s got to do it. Some letters invite us to acknowledge and pay tribute to the same band. See what today brings. A reminder too that I will keep the challenge going until the end of the month, even if we run out letters we’ll not run out of ideas. So watch this space.

I’d like to get your attention for a moment. I do this because it’s fun, but most of all it brings us together as a community. A swear word for some, but us creatives, us writers, us music lovers, us, US, have got to stick together and support each other. We’re entering day 18 and you have taught me so much about music and poetry composition. Attention is in the detail and the support you all show one another is what makes it worthwhile. Put your hand up, even if no one can see you, if you in these last 2,5 weeks have rejoiced in music with someone far away or found a new artist you enjoy.

Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.

So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.

Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with R.

