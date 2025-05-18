May - title song poetry challenge R
18 May - letters R
May is dedicated to song title poetry. Letter R today. How are we doing with 11 letters to go? There are some other themes that will fill up May. As always, thank you for treating this space with grace, love and music. As much as I love to read a title of a song I know in your song title poems, there’s a lot of charm and wonder in discovering new songs by well known artists and new artists. If you’re here and have wondered about this space, it’s free. That gives you the opportunity to decide if you want to be generous or not. For £50/year you get this publication going so you can keep on enjoying free events like this.
Alimony
Do Re Mi
One Meat Ball
Pigmeat
My Old Kentucky Home
How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live?
France Chance
Available Space
Goin' to Brownsville
Dark Is the Night
How Can You Keep On Moving (Unless You Migrate Too)
Teardrops Will Fall
Taxes on the Farmer Feeds Us All
Money Honey
Vigilante Man
Fool for a Cigarette/Feelin' Good
Married man's a fool
Mexican divorce
Good night, Irene
Good morning Mr. Railroad man
Songs sung by Ry Cooder
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter R.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
You’re invited to join and if you can become a paid subscriber to support this publication.
R day is like a constant radio and I couldn’t resist to do one more:
Your new morning alarm Vibes alright you and me late to work The way you make me feel surviving therapy hold on I feel so alive in the summer you were there throw that shit out
Vibes alright
I love this. Never tried this before, but here it goes
Sixteen Blue:
I'm not sayin'
I'll be you
Go
Hold my life
Waitress in the sky
Skyline
Here comes a regular
(unsatisfied)
I'll buy
I.O.U.
Kiss me on the bus
birthday gal
Valentine
Anywhere's better than here
(songs by The Replacements)
Bonnie Raitt
My opening farewell
I need love
I believe I'm in love with you
I think about it all the time
Not cause I wanted to
I can't make you love me
I can't help you now
You gotta be ready for love
All at once
Just like that
Here come those tears again
River of tears
Cry like a rainstorm
Cry on my shoulder
Feels like rain
Can't find my way home
Too long at the fair
Let's keep it between us
When we say goodnight
Tangled and dark
Standing in the doorway
Walk out the front door
Run like a thief
Write me a few of your lines
Fool yourself
Your gonna get what's coming
Back around
The comin' round is goin' through
It's all over now, baby blue
Give it up or let me go
Nothing seems to matter
I know
Bye bye baby
I feel the same