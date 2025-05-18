Writer pilgrim Substack

Lyriquediscorde
6h

I love this. Never tried this before, but here it goes

Sixteen Blue:

I'm not sayin'

I'll be you

Go

Hold my life

Waitress in the sky

Skyline

Here comes a regular

(unsatisfied)

I'll buy

I.O.U.

Kiss me on the bus

birthday gal

Valentine

Anywhere's better than here

(songs by The Replacements)

Gordon Schenck
7h

Bonnie Raitt

My opening farewell

I need love

I believe I'm in love with you

I think about it all the time

Not cause I wanted to

I can't make you love me

I can't help you now

You gotta be ready for love

All at once

Just like that

Here come those tears again

River of tears

Cry like a rainstorm

Cry on my shoulder

Feels like rain

Can't find my way home

Too long at the fair

Let's keep it between us

When we say goodnight

Tangled and dark

Standing in the doorway

Walk out the front door

Run like a thief

Write me a few of your lines

Fool yourself

Your gonna get what's coming

Back around

The comin' round is goin' through

It's all over now, baby blue

Give it up or let me go

Nothing seems to matter

I know

Bye bye baby

I feel the same

