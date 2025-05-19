Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
2h

Decided to do a second one

Johnny Clegg and Savuka

Cruel crazy beautiful world

It's an illusion

Dance across the centuries

Jericho

Warsaw 1943

Berlin wall

Bombs away

The promise

Your time will come

The waiting

Inevitable consequence of progress

When the system has fallen

Talk to the people

Orphans of the empire

Scatterlings of Africa

Third world child

These days

Are you ready?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
2h

Stephen Stills

sit yourself down

right now

sit down i think i love you

everybody i love you

love the one you're with

isn't it about time

nothing to do but today

might as well have a good time

move around

change partners

carry on

see the changes

for what it's worth

questions

pretty girl why

jesus gave love away for free

baby don't scold me

sugar babe

know you got to run

hot dusty roads

how far

four days gone

it doesn't matter

so begins the task

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture