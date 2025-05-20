May - title song poetry challenge T
21 May - letters T
May is dedicated to song title poetry. Letter T today. Thank you for treating this space with grace, love and music. This space is free and gives you the opportunity to share your song titles. The challenge is on daily for May and then we do this monthly the rest of the year. There more free events. For £50/year you get this publication going so you can keep on enjoying free events like this. A heartfelt thank you to those who have upgraded and keep the free events going on this publication. Thank you for your love and support.
Angel
Angel
Teardrop
Paradise circus
Overcome
Aftermath
Voodoo in my blood
Protection
Karmacoma
Black Milk
Nothing matters
Take it there
Mezzanine
Live with me
the only way
safe from harm
Songs sung by Tricky
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter T.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
You’re invited to join and if you can become a paid subscriber to support this publication.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The first offering was a little dark so I offer a second as recompense.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Midnight in Harlem
Last night in the rain
Shelter
Just as strange
All you can do
Laugh about it
Keep on growing
Another day
The storm
Rollin' and tumblin'
Rainy day
Do I look worried
Still your mind
Wade in the water
Walk through this life
Strengthen what remains
Hold that line
Simple things
They don't shine
Until you remember
Somehow
Richard Thompson
Dimming of the day
Night comes in
Meet on the ledge
Never again
Did she jump or was she pushed
For shame of doing wrong
Down where the drunkards roll
She cut off her long silken hair
Walking on a wire
The rattle within
Guns are the tongues
When the spell is broken
Outside of the inside
The fear never leaves you
The ghost of you walks
No man's land
The madness of love
The way that it shows
How I wanted to
Never again
Salford Sunday
Wall of death
The end of the rainbow
Withered and died