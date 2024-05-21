Without music, no flavour. In your good times and sad times, songs are there to voice the emotions and track your life. Some letters invite us to acknowledge and pay tribute to the same band. See what today brings. Post your song title poem in the comments and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Post the link in comments if you do. No one’s counting if you’ve stayed for all the previous letters. They are there for you to go back, read, post and add.

If you wish to go back and complete past letters because you’ve joined later on in the challenge, all May challenge song title letters 2024 are unlocked. No excuses.

Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.

So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.

Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with V.

The challenge will run until the end of month. I want to thank each and one of you who not only contribute with your own piece, but you create posts and link them back to this challenge and you also leave really cool comments to every person who participate! I appreciate you and thank you for all the paid and free subscribers who have come through and followers. You are appreciated!