Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 21

Verve

Catching the butterfly

The rolling people

Slide away

Blue

All in the mind

Beautiful mind

Already there

One day

Gravity grave

Rather be

On your own

So it goes

The sun, the sea

Life’s an ocean

Bittersweet symphony

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Dick Whyte's avatar
Dick Whyte
May 22

So Duane Toops mentioned Van Morrison on a comment thread and I couldn't help myself, so ended up writing a second set for "V" around Van's tunes. Cheeky I know! Haha.

.

-: Songs For Van Morrison :-

.

I. Autumn Song

.

Here comes the night

Rolling hills,

.

When that sun goes down

Fire in its belly,

Hungry for your love——

.

I will be there

Down by the riverside.

.

.

II. Only A Song

.

Look beyond the hill,

.

In the forest

A redwood tree

Born to sing——

.

Every time I see a river

The prophet speaks:

.

“Dweller of the threshold,

Share your love

With me.”

.

.

III. Dusk Prayer

.

In the garden

Across the bridge where

Angels dwell,

.

In search of grace

Behind the ritual——

.

More and more

Evening shadows.

.

.

IV. Healing Song

.

Keep me singing,

.

And the healing

Has begun——

.

Let it rhyme:

.

Till we get

The healing done.

.

.

V. Hymns to the Silence

.

If we wait for mountains

In the evening

When the sun goes down,

.

Nothing——

.

So quiet in here

It fills you up.

.

.

.

<3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture