Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3h

No more regrets

.

My freedom

Flying away

.

Streets of surrender

You make me feel loved

.

Voodoo voodoo

Diavolo in me

.

Diamante

You've chosen me

.

by Zucchero

Chris J. Franklin
16m

Well, we did it! We've made it to the end of another Marathon! Well done everyone...

THE ZOMBIES (Poem)

WOMAN, YOU MAKE ME FEEL GOOD,

YOU'VE REALLY GOT A HOLD ON ME,

THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR,

I CAN'T BE WRONG,

LOVE CONQUERS ALL... 😍😎😍

