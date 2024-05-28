I don’t care if you did all or some or one song title poem! I’d like to know what you’ll take away from this? Little or small things? What was the process in creating these song title poems? It all this and encore day today!

I went on a search engine, put the artist name requesting their songs and then I had them on a screen and went back and forth between my word doc and the page with the songs and picked the ones that I could build my poem around. Then I rearranged them to form a poem.

Reading

‘s poems I realised that a song title poem can reuse a title. So I started introducing that. I also noticed that I could create a story, work around a theme, or sounds and flow words and phrases create. What seemed at a first glance as a random selection of titles started telling stories.

Some of the fun was seeing artists with songs put in the right order give Shakespeare a bit of challenge and out of titles meanings are found for music and songs that we’d unnecessarily neglected. Another take away is meeting you all and having connections around our writing and music and discovering new and old music.

I know

has created a section in his publication dedicated to his work done during this challenge.

talks about taking this collection further and he created an amazing 23+minute video of his creation of Laura Marling’s titles. A wonderful gift.

created extra poetry posted on her publication. Another highlight was reading about

’s dream being a bartender, serving ZZ top! Seriously!

Share future dreams or plans on this and with a few more days to go in May, stay with us. More to come. But do write what this did or didn’t do to you as a writer and creative as well.

How important was the feedback you got from others?

As I always say on the SPAWN sessions, you may have met new creatives in here. Follow and subscribe to each other. Maybe new collabs can happen. Stay in touch and support, boost, restack each other’s work.

I plan to do this music poetic festival next year. But I expect to see you before that with 2 more days of this, and on other events like poetry giveaways, workshops, podcast, poetry, writing tips and newsletters, if you’re not subscribed do so now and pop in to join in one of the many events available. Be the support you want others to give you and be the light for you so we can learn from you!

Tomorrow we’re writing a little letter, or note… not to me, hahahaha. You’ll know what to do. Nothing to worry about!

And you know what? Just because you’ve all been so wonderful… is there an artist you missed? Forgot? You want another go on any letter any artist that you wish you’d do again? Go for it! Post it here and we’ll have a little encore, any language, any artist, give us another song title by someone you feel has been left out.

Two days without your song titles and this is a break - up. I miss your poems flooding my Notes and comments. I’ve got to do something about it.

For now, a video with Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer paying homage to Wham! and Club Tropicana. You gotta watch the original first and then this. It’s an amazing song and it reminds me of what we’ve been up to. Using titles to pay tribute to songs and artists we love, just like Mr Capaldi: