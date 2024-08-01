Writer pilgrim Substack

A Summer Song

Summer in the City

Saturday in the Park

The Hissing of Summer Lawns

Hot Fun in the Summertime

Spill the Wine

Dancing in the Streets

In The Summertime

Sunny Afternoon

Summer Breeze

Sittin' On the Dock of the Bay

Crystal Blue Persuasion

Son of a Son of a Sailor

Sailing

Water No Get Enemy

Under The Boardwalk

Hot Girl Summer

California Girls

Soak Up the Sun

Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

The Boys of Summer

Sunshine Superman

Surfin' USA

Surf City

Wipe Out

Sundown

See You In September

80's Summer Crush Mixtape

SIDE A

girls just want to have fun

kiss

like a virgin

dancing in the dark

lost in your eyes

free fallin’

heart of glass

china in your hand

SIDE B

bad boys

blue eyes

bullet the blue sky

breaking hearts

if I could turn back time

forever young

what a feeling

walking on sunshine

