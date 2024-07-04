Writer pilgrim Substack

Jul 5

My tribute to London through song titles I connect to this big city.

Angel

Born slippy

Strange Town

London Town

Has it come to this?

Waterloo sunset

Meet me in Battersea Park

Soho Square

Brompton Oratory

Chelsea girl

A foggy day

Ill manors

Warwick Avenue

Down in the tube station

Werewolves of London

Electric Avenue

London Calling

For tomorrow

Fake plastic trees

Upfield

Has it come to this?

Baker Street

West End Girls

Strange Town

Maybe it's because I'm a Londoner.

Jul 5

Wrote this when we moved to Vegas for a Las Vegas Murder Mystery game night.

Las Vegas Serenade

_________________

Viva Las Vegas!

Electric Avenue,

Neon Lights;

Paradise City?

Dancing Queen:

Lady Marmalade—

Tiny Dancer...

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

The Gambler!

Poker Face?

Take It to the Limit.

Life in the Fast Lane;

Night Fever:

Hot Stuff!

Luck Be a Lady?

Frank’s Wild Years

Living on a Prayer,

Desert Rose...

Desperado!

Bohemian Rhapsody:

Echoes,

Hotel California.

Sympathy for the Devil?

Black Magic Woman!

Purple Haze;

Bad Moon Rising—

Roxanne!

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This):

Dream Weaver...

Thunder Road;

Highway to Hell,

Midnight City:

Streets of Philadelphia?

Radar Love!

Jumpin' Jack Flash;

Pinball Wizard.

Under Pressure:

Land of Confusion—

Wind of Change!

Rocket Man;

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds!

Strawberry Fields Forever?

Bohemian Like You...

Wild World:

Another Brick in the Wall,

Comfortably Numb.

Rolling in the Deep!

Symphony of Destruction;

Kashmir?

Stairway to Heaven:

House of the Rising Sun—

La Vie en Rose!

Wonderwall;

Sweet Child O' Mine:

Dancing in the Dark?

Hotel Yorba!

Baker Street,

American Pie...

Crimson and Clover:

Smoke on the Water,

Purple Haze!

All Along the Watchtower;

Livin' on a Prayer:

Rhythm of the Night?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Elvis Presley Blues

