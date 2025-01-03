Happy new year! Free subscribers, thank you for letting my newsletter into your inbox. Continue to comment, share and spread the word of Writer Pilgrim. Posts go behind a paywall after 14 days so read what you like before then. Thank you everyone for reading and supporting independent writing. Paid subscribers, thank you for all your support and love. Yearly subscriptions are at £50, which is like a coffee per month and you get more perks. If you enjoy these reads from me, like or read my posts, subscribe or even upgrade to a paid subscription. You get contemporary poems, writing, stories articles, photos, London tours and visit tips, reviews on books and cultural events and loads more every week plus full access to the archive and a podcast. No adverts, no nonsense.

For January’s song title poetry I want you to sing along to tunes from your childhood idols, boy or girl bands or ex boy/girl band artists gone solo. Mix and match and pick the best from different artists and decades.

Make a collection of song titles that you can associate to one band in particular or a selection of them. Then arrange the song titles in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, if you want include a link and list the artists behind the songs.

If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to. Look at previous Song Title Poems. (Every first Friday of the month, since June 2024 or everyday in May 2024 to get ideas).

We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres in May and we also left out certain types of music. Those posts and poems are available to read and comment on as they aren’t paywalled.

Post your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site. Always, keep a copy for your own record.

During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.

My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix words which are yours in. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.

Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing walking down the streets of your town or village.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

If you like the community feel, subscribe and join some of us on our weekly Thursday SPAWN sessions where we talk all things writing and Substacking like a hangout after work.

