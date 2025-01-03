Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Jan 3

Thank you @Pamela Leavey for restacking!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dick Whyte's avatar
Dick Whyte
Jan 7

Kylie Minogue was my fav when I was 9 or 10, so here's a sequence of fragments for her (properly paginated here: https://substack.com/@forgottenpoets/note/c-84961943)

.

I.

.

butterfly—

no world without

.

you

.

II.

.

no more rain,

.

into the blue

dreams

.

III.

.

breathe:

the world still

.

turns

.

IV.

.

let it snow

.

more

more more

.

V.

.

say something:

.

always

find the time

.

VI.

.

stars

on a night like this,

.

all i see

.

<3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture