Song title poetry challenge November
Games
For November’s song title poetry I want you to sing along to tunes about games or rules of games. Any games.
Make a collection of song titles that you can associate to a game or many different games. Then arrange them in a way that you get a poem out of using the song titles only. You can repeat a song title as much as you want. After you’ve arranged titles into a poem, if you want include a link and list the artists behind the songs.
If you want to do songs in another language you can. May I suggest you also put the artists’ names in your comments at the end so it’s clear whom the songs belong to.
We dedicate the first Friday of the month to a themed song title poetry. We covered a lot of artists and genres in May and we also left out certain types of music. Those posts and poems are available to read and comment on as they aren’t paywalled.
Post your song title poem in the comments below and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Up to you! And do post the link in comments if you do post on your site. Always, keep a copy for your own record.
During NaPoWriMo one of the prompts made me write a tribute to The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took some of their song titles, rearranged them into a poem and so my first song title poem was born. I started with a song I could remember first and continued building the poem by adding titles that fitted in the story I wanted to tell. You can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together. In May a group of us wrote a poem designated to a letter a day until the whole alphabet was over.
My understanding is titles are not copyright issue. As the lines of song title poetry are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material we are ok. I would ask that you in your posts, comments Notes etc make clear that the work is based on song titles and whose they are. We’re not adding any words of our own, I know some of you are… but you know - I’m not judging! Be very very clear to what part is yours and what part is the song title, use “quotation” marks to be on the safe side if you mix words which are yours in. Ideally, try to leave your words out and see what you come up with.
Don’t change the titles in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Be obscure, be pop, be punk, be random. Let us know which songs we should sing walking down the streets of your town or village.
If you like the community feel, subscribe and join some of us on our weekly Thursday SPAWN sessions where we talk all things writing and Substacking like a hangout after work.
Bingo bango
The name of the game
Limbo rock
It’s only a paper moon
Evil Woman
Quit playing games with my heart
Eeni Meeni Myni Mo
Linger
One night in Bangkok
My favourite mistake
Russian roulette
Dare me
Double dutch
Jump around
Games without frontiers
Domino dancing
The gambler
I know him so well
Take a bow
The winner takes it all
The Pinball Song
Joyride
Merry Go ’Round
Freedom
Dangerous
Darts
My favourite game
Paper planes
The Card Cheat
Love is a losing game
Absolute beginners
Press the start button
Pinball
Spitting games
Cup of Life
1979
artists
Bingo bango - Basement Jaxx
The name of the game - Abba
Limbo rock - Chubby Checker
It’s only a paper moon - Nat King Cole
Evil Woman - Black Sabbath
Quit playing games with my heart - Back Street Boys
Eeni Meeni Myni Mo - Omar Lye Fook
Linger - The Cranberries
One night in Bangkok - Murray Head
My favourite mistake - Sheryl Crow
Russian roulette - George Michael
Dare me - The Pointer Sisters
Games without frontiers - Peter Gabriel
Domino dancing -Pet Shop Boys
The gambler - Kenny Rogers
I know him so well - Chess Musical, Elaine Paige
Jump around - House of pain
Double dutch -Malcolm MacLaren
Take a bow - Madonna
The winner takes it all - ABBA
The Pinball Song - The Pointer Sisters
Joyride - Roxette
Merry Go ’Round - Kacey Musgraves
Freedom - WHAM!
Dangerous - Roxette
Darts - The Long Blondes
My favourite game - Cardigans
Paper planes -M.I.A.
The Card Cheat - The Clash
Love is a losing game - Amy Winehouse
Absolute beginners - David Bowie
press the start button - Ludacris
Pinball - Brian Protheroe
Spitting games - Snow Patrol
Cup of Life - Ricky Martin
1979 - Smashing Pumpkins
HIDE & SEEK
1234...ready or not
here I come
hide under leaves
hide in your shell
I will find you
my Adidas wet feet
walking in the high grass
hiding under the tree in the rain
sitting waiting wishing
we're going to be friends
wildflowers forever held
tiptoe thru the tulips with me
chase the sun
an endless sky of honey
https://youtu.be/PKfD8d3XJok?feature=shared
1234 - Feist
ready or not - The Fugees
here I come - LSPLASH
hide under leaves - Oerwoud
hide in your shell - Supertramp
my Adidas - run DMC
wet feet - Velkratiuk
walking in the high grass - Lucas DiSalvo
I will find you - Vintage Culture
hiding under the tree in the rain - Ruido Rosado
sitting waiting wishing - Jack Johnson
we're going to be friends - The white stripes
wildflowers - Tom Petty
forever held - Jon Hopkins, Ólafur Arnalds
tiptoe thru the tulips with me - Tiny Tim
chase the sun - Planet Funk
an endless sky of honey - Kate Bush