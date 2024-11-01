Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Nov 1
Nov 1

Bingo bango - Basement Jaxx

The name of the game - Abba

Limbo rock - Chubby Checker

It’s only a paper moon - Nat King Cole

Evil Woman - Black Sabbath

Quit playing games with my heart - Back Street Boys

Eeni Meeni Myni Mo - Omar Lye Fook

Linger - The Cranberries

One night in Bangkok - Murray Head

My favourite mistake - Sheryl Crow

Russian roulette - George Michael

Dare me - The Pointer Sisters

Games without frontiers - Peter Gabriel

Domino dancing -Pet Shop Boys

The gambler - Kenny Rogers

I know him so well - Chess Musical, Elaine Paige

Jump around - House of pain

Double dutch -Malcolm MacLaren

Take a bow - Madonna

The winner takes it all - ABBA

The Pinball Song - The Pointer Sisters

Joyride - Roxette

Merry Go ’Round - Kacey Musgraves

Freedom - WHAM!

Dangerous - Roxette

Darts - The Long Blondes

My favourite game - Cardigans

Paper planes -M.I.A.

The Card Cheat - The Clash

Love is a losing game - Amy Winehouse

Absolute beginners - David Bowie

press the start button - Ludacris

Pinball - Brian Protheroe

Spitting games - Snow Patrol

Cup of Life - Ricky Martin

1979 - Smashing Pumpkins

Treasa
HIDE & SEEK

https://youtu.be/PKfD8d3XJok?feature=shared

1234 - Feist

ready or not - The Fugees

here I come - LSPLASH

hide under leaves - Oerwoud

hide in your shell - Supertramp

my Adidas - run DMC

wet feet - Velkratiuk

walking in the high grass - Lucas DiSalvo

I will find you - Vintage Culture

hiding under the tree in the rain - Ruido Rosado

sitting waiting wishing - Jack Johnson

we're going to be friends - The white stripes

wildflowers - Tom Petty

forever held - Jon Hopkins, Ólafur Arnalds

tiptoe thru the tulips with me - Tiny Tim

chase the sun - Planet Funk

an endless sky of honey - Kate Bush

