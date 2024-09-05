Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Sep 8

Bingeol - Haig Yazdjian

Stormy weather - Etta James

Without you - Harry Nilsson

I’m going down - Mary J Blige

Let her down easy - Terence Trent D'Arby

Someone you loved - Lewis Capaldi

Walk on by - Dionne Warwick

Only love can hurt like this - Paloma Faith

I can’t make you love me - George Michael or Bonnie Raitt

It is dawning - Haris Alexiou (Ximeroni)

Lover you should’ve come over - Jeff Buckley

Never let me go - Florence and the machine

Nothing compares to you - Sinead O'Connor

Forget me - Lewis Capaldi

Song to siren - George Michael or Tim Buckley or Elizabeth Fraser

Don't Speak - No Doubt

Dancing on my own - Robyn

Into my arms - Nick Cave

Always on my mind - Elvis

Lazarus - David Bowie

Strange fruit - Billie Holliday

The Swallow’s song - Haris Alexiou (To tragoudi tou helidoniou) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOqqd57Pi20

1 reply
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Sep 6

What’s going on today? I’m in need of kleenex supplies!

