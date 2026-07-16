Last week I posted SPAWN to the web only and no one got the email as there was none. After two months of back to back poetry and song title poetry challenges, I thought of releasing pressure of the inboxes you all have. We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.

Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:

Writer Pilgrim Sounds NaPoWriMo Writer Pilgrim by So Elite · Apr 11 Greedy winter Greedy winter lingers With snowy winds and thunders Sky greyed a monochrome wonder White diagrams its only decor A rare phenomenon They call you thundersnow Thunder’s gonna wear White wedding snow Your dress that will distract and disappear as you lower the hem When it will melt in front of your eyes To… Listen now

Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.

If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.

I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:

1). How do you use substack stats of a post to influence your writing and content output?

2). Old people and their unhealthy habits. How do you help them break unhealthy patterns.. be it too much sleep, food, pill popping, same thoughts, refusing doctors.

3). Tell us of a Substack publication you are a regular reader of and why you read it.

SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.

SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.

Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.

We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:

Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.

Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.

Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.

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Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.

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