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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
8h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'chocolate'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-chocolate

And, England are out of the World Cup. It was an amazing achievement to get to another semi-final, though, and they were in front for quite a while. But sadly, the wait to get our hands on a second trophy goes on.

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you use Substack Stats to influence your output? I used to keep an eye on them quite regularly in the early days, but I only check them once a month or so now. I'm mostly posting Prompts at the moment, and it's definitely clear to see that some do better than others. I always try to keep a good mix of topics, so there's something for everyone, which of course, means that things are going to fluctuate a little, as different genres appeal to different people. But overall, it's been fairly consistent. On the Fiction side of things, I've seen more progress in the numbers when I've explored Sci-Fi and Fantasy, compared to other genres, so I may try to develop things in that area a little more at some point. But we'll see.

How do you help older people break unhealthy patterns? Mainly through encouragement, and gradually replacing the unhealthy pattern, by shifting the focus to something more positive or rewarding. It's also important to recognise what's causing the unhealthy pattern to happen, and try to deal with that, too. Ultimately, an unhealthy pattern or routine is offering comfort for some reason, so it needs to be established why that is, and then it's much easier to find an alternative and move forward.

What Substack publication do you read regularly, and why do you enjoy it? Well, I definitely read this one regularly. Haha! There's such a great community of people here, and a fun atmosphere, and it's full of lots of very interesting, inspiring, and thought-provoking content... 😎

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
1h

It's time once again for... 'Late Night SPAWN'! 🕺😎🕺

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