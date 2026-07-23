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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
9h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'Radio'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-radio

Also, have you seen that new feature at the bottom when you're getting ready to publish a new Post, where it says something like, "Check for AI text?" That could be interesting to press, just out of curiosity, to see what it says, because I've heard those tools are notoriously unreliable and accusing everyone of being AI. Apparently, they ran the Declaration of Independence through an AI checker, for example, and it said it's 99% likely to be AI, which of course, is impossible. Haha! But I think if they can eventually get a tool that's effective, it could be useful to have things verified and labelled as 'AI Free', to reassure readers, and this could well be a step towards implementing a system like that at some point in the future.

Anyway, on to the questions... How can you get to love writing the posts and articles your readers enjoy reading? That's a fascinating one, for sure. It's tricky to hit on things that perform consistently well on here, and I think it's far better to focus on your 'voice' and unique 'style', so that readers connect with that, regardless of what the content is. The most important thing in all cases is that you love what you've written yourself, and that you're showing that passion for what you're doing on the page, and pouring your emotions and the best of what you know about the world into it, and when that shines through it's far more likely that others will love it, too.

Should we adapt anything about SPAWN? It's definitely difficult to find a format that works for everyone when we're all in different time zones. But I think things are fine as they are, and it's nice that people visit at a moment that suits them, and 'Late Night SPAWN' and 'Morning SPAWN' have become a thing. It's made it a bit like the 'Cheers' bar, that's here to welcome you whenever you're ready, where everybody knows your name. Haha... 😎

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