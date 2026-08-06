SPAWN Office Hours #128
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). How long should a post be? Where do you stand on that? There are many factors that will decide how long someone stays to read your post beyond opening it.
2). Should each theme have a separate post/article or do you think you can put several different ideas in one and the same post. Could you for example talk about the politics in the middle east, then a personal school story of yours and Cape Verde’s musical history as if your publication is a magazine with various articles? If you write poetry or stories or non-fiction this might look different on your publication, ie you could post four different poems, or two different stories that aren’t linked in any way. How does that work?
3). What are your August plans?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
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Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
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Hi dearWriter everyone,
I'm kinda frozen these days (family stuff, heavy one- decisions are needed but all is not trivial and starts reminding "Sophie's Choice') which brings me to
a) even when I'm not frozen -every try to optimize leads me to being frozen, because I'm, unfortunately or not, me, and the more I try to do/guess what people might potentially like- the more frozen I become. I'm afraid whoever stays- will stay for the mess that's me. Others leave and will continue to do so- unless I become my other mode, "can't shut up" mode, it also can happen. I can't predict myself- it'd be strange if I could predict post length, etc. And it would bother me. It's partially a cultural thing,generational as well.
b) I combine, mysel,f often: i digress, I collect, even within one piece- I jump to and fro' and "grow branches". It might be harder to follow- but that's how I think. Of course I can try and get back to a coherent, "briliant", polished essay version of younger me- but it won't feel like me anymore. Well maybe if it is a bet- I might try. But bets require energy playfulness maybe...things I don't have right now.
In short -to me it's harder to stay on the topic as others might understand it. To me I'm still within the topic because there is no one topic, usually, either.
c) as usual. staying alive. hopefully being able to ...something?
Thank you so much as usual. Running off for now✨✨✨
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, it's been a busy one over at 'Tales of The Zeitgeist'. There were three Posts. Yay!
The first was a little piece of Microfiction that was part of the 'Heatwave' Event on 'Top in Fiction'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-heat
The second was the new edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the contributions that were submitted to the 'House of Haiku' during July. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-july-2026
And the third was this week's new Haiku Prompt, which is all about having some summer fun at the 'beach'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-beach
Anyway, on to the questions... How long should a Post be? It's a tricky one, as it definitely depends on the content. Some things require more time than others, and readers are willing to invest the time for some things more than others. For me, I like to always keep things short. Usually, between 1-3 minutes. As that seems to be more in the range where new readers are going to be open to taking a chance, and perhaps more likely to have a look. But it's hard to say what the optimal length is for definite. I've seen people doing really well with very short content, and others doing just as well with much longer things. Ultimately, I think if the quality is there, and readers are enjoying what they're seeing and it's something that's grabbing them, they're going to spend the time on it, however long it is, just as they do with books, whether they're 200 pages, or 400, or even much longer.
Should each Theme have a separate Post, or can you put several ideas and topics in one? Well again, it depends on the type of content. With Fiction, I sometimes put more than one story in a Post, but they're usually themed around a particularly topic. Featuring multiple ideas in a single Post is definitely something that's more common in Articles, and it can work very well. Especially if there's a beginning and end point that ties it all together in some way. But I have seen Posts that cover lots of things in a more chatty style, and that can also be fun, and very relatable.
What are your August plans? Catching up on all the little odd jobs and things I haven't been able to do during this ridiculous heat! And also, hopefully getting my next book ready to make an appearance on Amazon. I haven't released anything for eight months. I'm slacking! Haha... 😎