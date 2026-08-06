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Chen Rafaeli's avatar
Chen Rafaeli
1d

Hi dearWriter everyone,

I'm kinda frozen these days (family stuff, heavy one- decisions are needed but all is not trivial and starts reminding "Sophie's Choice') which brings me to

a) even when I'm not frozen -every try to optimize leads me to being frozen, because I'm, unfortunately or not, me, and the more I try to do/guess what people might potentially like- the more frozen I become. I'm afraid whoever stays- will stay for the mess that's me. Others leave and will continue to do so- unless I become my other mode, "can't shut up" mode, it also can happen. I can't predict myself- it'd be strange if I could predict post length, etc. And it would bother me. It's partially a cultural thing,generational as well.

b) I combine, mysel,f often: i digress, I collect, even within one piece- I jump to and fro' and "grow branches". It might be harder to follow- but that's how I think. Of course I can try and get back to a coherent, "briliant", polished essay version of younger me- but it won't feel like me anymore. Well maybe if it is a bet- I might try. But bets require energy playfulness maybe...things I don't have right now.

In short -to me it's harder to stay on the topic as others might understand it. To me I'm still within the topic because there is no one topic, usually, either.

c) as usual. staying alive. hopefully being able to ...something?

Thank you so much as usual. Running off for now✨✨✨

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2d

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, it's been a busy one over at 'Tales of The Zeitgeist'. There were three Posts. Yay!

The first was a little piece of Microfiction that was part of the 'Heatwave' Event on 'Top in Fiction'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-heat

The second was the new edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the contributions that were submitted to the 'House of Haiku' during July. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-july-2026

And the third was this week's new Haiku Prompt, which is all about having some summer fun at the 'beach'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-beach

Anyway, on to the questions... How long should a Post be? It's a tricky one, as it definitely depends on the content. Some things require more time than others, and readers are willing to invest the time for some things more than others. For me, I like to always keep things short. Usually, between 1-3 minutes. As that seems to be more in the range where new readers are going to be open to taking a chance, and perhaps more likely to have a look. But it's hard to say what the optimal length is for definite. I've seen people doing really well with very short content, and others doing just as well with much longer things. Ultimately, I think if the quality is there, and readers are enjoying what they're seeing and it's something that's grabbing them, they're going to spend the time on it, however long it is, just as they do with books, whether they're 200 pages, or 400, or even much longer.

Should each Theme have a separate Post, or can you put several ideas and topics in one? Well again, it depends on the type of content. With Fiction, I sometimes put more than one story in a Post, but they're usually themed around a particularly topic. Featuring multiple ideas in a single Post is definitely something that's more common in Articles, and it can work very well. Especially if there's a beginning and end point that ties it all together in some way. But I have seen Posts that cover lots of things in a more chatty style, and that can also be fun, and very relatable.

What are your August plans? Catching up on all the little odd jobs and things I haven't been able to do during this ridiculous heat! And also, hopefully getting my next book ready to make an appearance on Amazon. I haven't released anything for eight months. I'm slacking! Haha... 😎

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