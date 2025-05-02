Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3h

Like a stone

.

Black Hole Sun

Nothing compares 2 U

.

Hunger strike

Spoonman

.

Show me how to live

The day I tried to live

.

Wake up

Before we disappear

.

by Chris Cornell

Wild Lion*esses Pride from Jay's avatar
Wild Lion*esses Pride from Jay
3h

Us: A Song for Celine

—a song title poem using only titles by Celine Dion

Us.

The Power of the Dream.

Pour Que Tu M’Aimes Encore.

.

Regarde-Moi.

I Drove All Night—

All By Myself.

Alone.

Dreamin’ of You.

.

It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

That’s the Way It Is.

My Live.

Taking Chances—

If That’s What It Takes.

Cherche Encore.

.

Je Sais Pas.

I Don’t Know.

The Reason.

(I’m) Falling Into You.

J’attendais.

Make You Happy.

Seduces Me.

Destin.

.

Us.

The Power of the Dream.

A New Day Has Come.

I’m Alive.

Taking Chances.

.

Because You Loved Me.

My Love.

Immortality.

.

From the Albums: Celion Dion The Collector’s Series One Heart My Love Essential Collection Let’S Talk about Love, Falling into you, D’eux

1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
