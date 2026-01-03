Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack
Writer Pilgrim Sounds
Moon Tears
0:00
-9:17

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Writer pilgrim Substack

Moon Tears

Poem podcast
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Jan 03, 2026
∙ Paid
Tears are what I’m grateful for
They deal with pain
When the moon doesn’t shine
or the winter is too long

when trees shed their leaves too soon
and your young heart doesn’t beat
rain’s rhythm 
is my new religion

Guardsmen and highwaymen
road men and dissidents
no freethinkers rebel 
against the pain love caused 

now you walk in a different park 
wher…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture