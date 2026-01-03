Tears are what I’m grateful for They deal with pain When the moon doesn’t shine or the winter is too long when trees shed their leaves too soon and your young heart doesn’t beat rain’s rhythm is my new religion Guardsmen and highwaymen road men and dissidents no freethinkers rebel against the pain love caused now you walk in a different park wher…
Moon Tears
Jan 03, 2026
Writer Pilgrim Sounds
