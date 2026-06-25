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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'UFOs'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-ufo

Anyway, on to the questions... Have you been watching the World Cup? I saw the two England games so far, but that's about it. After a fantastic start, the second game didn't go quite as well, but they're safely through to the next round, so that's very positive. The hydration breaks are definitely important, and ensure everyone is staying healthy, but I guess they do interupt the flow of the game a little, and it was probably better when players just went to the side for a drink when they felt they needed to.

Who is your sports hero? That's an interesting one. I wouldn't say I have any sporting heroes as such, but I'll just go with Pelé, as he was a very inspirational figure, not only for being exceptional at his sport, but also for his charity work, and as an advocate for World Peace.

How do you manage your writing during a heatwave? It's been crazy again this week, for sure. Not far off 40C. And they say this is going to keep happening every few years from now on! I've got multiple fans running, and it's still hot. Which does make it very tricky to get much writing done. I'm just doing things in little bursts where I can. Usually, later in the evening, or at night, when things have cooled down a bit! 🥵😎🥵

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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
1h

Hmm, I am not much for sports but the husband has it on the Telly .. not that I pay much attention to it. Um, as for heatwaves, it’s important to stay cool. My mum used to run a cold bath … and getting cold water over your wrists will help treat heatstroke … the brain does go a bit slushy, so hydrate and get some sort of cooling system going. I heard how hot it was in the UK, and even us Aussies would have the AC turned on!

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