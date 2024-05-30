Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Bluhm's avatar
Rod Bluhm
May 31

It's been fun to read, create, and discuss these. It's amazing to see the acorn of an idea blossom and grow into a great oak in just a month. Creativity thrives in a collaborative environment like this. Even when we aren't working on projects together, the vibe here supplements the creative process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
May 31Edited

Haha! The Certifcate is amazing. That's great fun.

It's unbelievable to think this is the end of the month already and the Final Day of the Challenge. It's gone so quick. But what an incredible journey it's been.

I've thoroughly enjoyed being here with you all, and reading all the lovely work you've posted. It's been fascinating to see the different ways everyone has approached this Challenge. You all amazed me every day, and I honestly think we have witnessed the creation of a new art form.

Well done everyone... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture