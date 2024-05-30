Thank you for bringing joy, music, inspiration and your time. Today, you put that letter in an envelope and you send it to the artist! Go on and do it! It’s liberating saying thank you!

Author’s own picture, St Ives, Cornwall.

Then make a plan to see an artist you like in concert real soon and tell us all about it.

If you get a response to that letter, let us know here or on Notes or in a post of your publication and tag me.

At some point the stage is left empty, only to be filled again. I have to say there’s been days when I have thought, can I write after all this? Seeing all these beautiful poetic song titles composed in great arranged stanzas by you all is an inspiration. The fact is, we have distinct styles - all of us - that we find our own ways to express our poetry and stories.

I want to thank each one of you for attending, presenting, laughing, writing and commenting. You shaped a creative space for us all to thrive in and enjoy. Poetry has got power and so does music. Power to bring that tingling feeling of happy. Go and send that letter and let’s stay connected spreading the joy and get your diaries out and let’s arrange to touch base to see if we have any responses by Sunday 21 September!

I’m thinking of turning this into a festival where we do the same thing in May next year. In the meantime, would you mind filling in a simple poll?

Until then, we’ll meet on Notes, in a poem giveaway, SPAWN or the comments. The universe is big!

Thank you for being here each day. As a little memory, here’s a gift from me: